Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw conferred with honorary doctorate from Deakin University, Australia

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, CMD, Biocon, has been conferred with the ‘Honorary Doctorate’ by Deakin University, a leading global university based in Victoria, Australia. Mazumdar-Shaw has been recognised for her pioneering entrepreneurial role in the field of biotechnology and for her sustained significant contribution to industry-academia collaboration between Australia and India.
Speaking on the occasion, Mazumdar-Shaw said, “I am immensely proud to receive this coveted recognition from the prestigious Deakin University of Australia and feel even more inspired to be presented with this honour in the year when Deakin University is celebrating 25 years of association with India, the longest sustained period of engagement by any Australian University with India.”
Deakin Honorary Doctorates programme recognises eminent individuals who have made an inspiring or significant and sustained contribution to the community aligned to the University’s objectives. Past recipients of Deakin University Honorary Doctorates include eminent leaders like Julia Gillard, Australia’s first female Prime Minister.
Mazumdar-Shaw has also been appointed as Australian Global Alumni Ambassador by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Australia in 2016 and she is also the Victorian Business Ambassador for the State Govt of Victoria, Australia.