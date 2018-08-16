Kilitch Drugs (India) registers a robust growth in Q1FY19

Net sales up four-folds (YoY) to INR 27.97 crore and registers a net profit of INR 4.17 crore
Kilitch Drugs (India), a fast growing pharmaceuticals company listed on NSE and BSE, recently announced the financial results for the first quarter ended as on June 30, 2018.
Q1FY19 Performance (YoY)
Business Developments during Q1FY19
During the quarter, the company continued to focus on its upcoming a state-of-the-art Cephalosporin plant in Adis Ababa, Ethiopia – the first such plant in the country. Set up in partnership with Estro, this plant, with 20 million vials capacity will also produce multiple products including dry syrup, tablets, capsules, etc. The plant is on-course to be completed and commence commercial production in FY2020. The plant will significantly boost the company’s presence in the African markets in terms of improved margins and high capacity.
In July 2018, the company received an approval for additional land to be allocated for the project. Initially the allocated land for the Ethiopia plant was 6,700 sqm plot. Based on the progress and proposal submitted for expansion, Oromia Region Investment commission allocated another 5,700 sq. meter of land to the company – taking the total land allocated is 12,400 sq. meter for the project.
Management comment
Commenting on the numbers posted, Mukund P Mehta, Managing Director, Kilitch Drugs (India), said, “I am happy to inform that the company was not only able to sustain its momentum in the first quarter but also lay a robust foundation for the upcoming quarters. While the African markets are complex and underpenetrated; our experience and product profiles have empowered us to carve a credible recall for our products. Q1FY18 also witnessed pressure on the Indian Rupee and this further enabled us to post a good performance led by exports and a strong order book.”