Kilitch Drugs announces appointment of new members to the board

VS Rajan and Prof VK Murti have been appointed as the new members
The Board of Directors of Kilitch Drugs announced the appointment of VS Rajan and Prof VK Murti as independent Non-executive Directors.
Mukund P Mehta, Managing Director, Kilitch Drugs said, “We welcome Rajan and Prof Murti to the board. Both bring rich experience in the field of pharmaceuticals and organisational development. Their support and guidance will be of great value as Kilitch prepares to chart a new growth agenda.”
VS Rajan has been in executive roles with companies such as Pfizer India, Warner Hindustan, Anamed Instruments, among others. He holds a Business Management Degree and a Masters in Marketing.
Prof VK Murti is an adviser to many owner managed companies and is also on the board of gem & jewellery skill council of India. He is a faculty member at S P Jain Institute of Management & Research.