Kaisha launches Kaisha Lifesciences at Daman, India

The three-decade old partnership of Kairus Dadachanji and Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry has resulted in yet another milestone in India’s pharmaceutical landscape with the birth of ‘Kaisha Lifesciences’.
With multi-crore investment and a team of skilled pharma specialists committed to develop superior quality generic injectables and any other forms of medicine, Kaisha Lifesciences is a privately-owned company, established in Mumbai, with the sole purpose of developing quality medication.
“After the phenomenal success of Sovereign Pharma, Shakai Packaging and Schott Kaisha, we are extremely proud to introduce this new venture. Our philosophy of ‘One quality for all’ enables us to maintain the highest standards for all our products that are developed and manufactured under stringent protocols of quality control, to ensure patient safety,” says Rishad Dadachanji, Managing Director, Kaisha Lifesciences.
In addition to the products offered by Kaisha Lifesciences, the new set-up will offer a portfolio of contract research services from its R&D site, located in Daman, India which is equipped with a large variety of equipment enabling customers to develop a wide and complex range of products. Started with an initial investment of INR 20 crores, the modern site is spread across three stories with formulation development and analytical development labs.
“Our aim is to support the ‘Vision 2030’ for the Indian lifesciences industry of becoming the largest and most reliable drug supplier in the world whilst providing affordable and high quality drugs to fellow Indians. We are here to service the needs of the pharmaceutical industry for several decades to come, ensuring continued stability and reliability for our partners and the end consumers”, added Dadachanji.
Under this vision, the industry is expected to sustain its growth trajectory of 11 to 12 per cent per annum and grow seven to eight times, to a size of USD 190 to 200 billion (INR 13.75 to 14.45 trillion) by the year 2030.
Starting today, Kaisha Lifesciences also introduces its new website design and content enhancements that will help customers researchers to easily navigate and access product and technical information.