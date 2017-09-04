Jubilant Pharma buys US radiopharmacy business of Triad Isotopes

The acquired radiopharmacies will continue to operate independently under the brand name of Triad Isotopes
Jubilant Life Sciences’ subsidiary Jubilant Pharma has completed the acquisition of the US radiopharmacy business of Triad Isotopes. Triad operates the second largest radiopharmacy network in the US with more than 50 pharmacies.
“The acquisition adds significant scale to our niche radiopharmaceutical business in the speciality pharma injectibles segment complementing our strategy of being a leading nuclear medicine player,” Shyam S Bhartia, Chairman and Hari S Bhartia, Co-Chairman, Jubilant Pharma said.
The acquisition is funded through JPLs internal accruals with no increase in debt for Jubilant Life Sciences, the company said.