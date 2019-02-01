Jubilant Life Sciences posts consolidated revenue of ₹ 2,377 crore in Q3’FY19

During 9M’FY19, the consolidated revenue was at ₹ 6,725 crore
The Board of Jubilant Life Sciences, an integrated global pharmaceutical and life sciences company recently met to approve financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.
In Q3’FY19, the consolidated revenue was at ₹ 2,377 crore, up 15 per cent YoY, EBITDA was up 24 per cent YoY to ₹ 522 crore, with EBITDA margin of 22 per cent. The finance costs was at ₹ 68 crore as compared with ₹ 77 crore last year. Finance costs include borrowing costs of ₹ 53 crore and non-cash stock settlement charge of ₹ 15 crore. The PAT was at ₹ 261 crore up 23 per cent YoY with a net margin at 11 per cent. The capital expenditure was reported at ₹ 134 crore. Net debt reduction was at ₹ 46 crore during the quarter.
During 9M’FY19, the consolidated revenue was at ₹ 6,725 crore, up 28 per cent YoY, EBITDA was up 32 per cent YoY to ₹ 1,423 crore with EBITDA margin of 21.2 per cent, finance costs was at ₹ 204 crore, lower by 4 per cent YoY. Finance costs include borrowing costs was at ₹ 158 crore and non-cash Stock Settlement charge was reported at ₹ 46 crore.
PAT was at ₹ 674 crore up 38 per cent YoY, with net margins at 10 per cent. Capital expenditure was at ₹ 402 crore. Gross debt was at ₹ 3,800 crore and net debt at ₹ 3,282 crore including mandatory convertible loan of $56.4 million with the conversion option at IPO of Jubilant Pharma.
Net debt was at ₹ 3,118 crore on a constant currency basis, with debt reduction of ₹ 113 crore during 9M’FY19.
Commenting on the company’s performance, Shyam S Bhartia, Chairman and Hari S Bhartia, Co-Chairman and Managing Director, Jubilant Life Sciences said, “The continued record performance in revenues and profits is driven by robust results in all key businesses in the pharmaceuticals segment, especially in our CDMO and US Generic businesses. We expect to continue healthy performance going forward in the pharmaceuticals segment and steady performance in life science ingredients segment and generate adequate cash to invest to support our growth and reduce the debt for a strong balance sheet.”