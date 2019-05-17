Jubilant Life Sciences announces consolidated financial results for Q4 & 12M’FY19 Results

The company reported a 21 per cent hike in YoY total revenue at Rs. 9,111 Crore
Jubilant Life Sciences recently released its consolidated financial report for Q4FY19 and FY19. The company reported a 21 per cent hike in YoY total revenue at Rs. 9,111 Crore, the EBITDA up by 14 per cent YoY to Rs. 1,775 Crore with EBITDA margin of 19 per cent. Finance costs incurred by the company stood at Rs 220 Crore compared to Rs. 284 Crore last year.
The company also disclosed normalised PAT at Rs 855 Crore with normalised EPS at Rs. 54 for Re 1 FV.
Commenting on the Company’s performance, Shyam S Bhartia, Chairman and Hari S Bhartia, Co-Chairman & Managing Director, Jubilant Life Sciences stated in a paress release, “ Our strategic focus on de-risked business model and being closer to customer with leadership position in key products has driven this growth. Our global competitive edge due to low cost, vertical integration and capacity additions with commitment to ensure high level of compliance will further strengthen our businesses. We witnessed healthy performance during the quarter, which was offset by certain one-time charges. We continue to remain focused on generating operating cash to invest to support our growth and reduce the debt for a strong balance sheet.”