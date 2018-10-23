Jubilant Life Q2 profit up 67 per cent

The company’s pharmaceutical segment has been led by continued growth in specialty pharma and smart recovery in Generics and API businesses
Jubilant Life Sciences has reported 67.18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹ 209.77 crore for the quarter end, mainly on account of robust sales in the pharma segment. The company had posted a net profit of ₹ 125.47 crore in the year-ago period, Jubilant Life said in a filing to BSE.
Total revenue from operations stood at ₹ 2,269.49 crore for the reported quarter. It was ₹ 1,642.04 crore for the same period a year ago.
Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co-Chairman and Hari S Bhartia said in a joint statement, the record performance in the company’s pharmaceutical segment has been led by continued growth in specialty pharma and smart recovery in Generics and API businesses.
Jubilant Life said, Pharmaceuticals revenue were at ₹ 1,326 crore for the reported quarter, contributing 58 per cent to the total revenue, up 55 per cent year-on-year.
LSI revenue stood at ₹ 887 crore, contributing 39 per cent to the total revenue pack, up 20 per cent year-on-year.
Other segments’ revenue was at ₹ 57 crore, up 15 per cent from the year-ago period.
International revenues for the quarter were at ₹ 1,618 crore, contributing 71 per cent to the total revenue.
Shares of Jubilant Life settled at ₹ 651.25 per scrip on BSE, down 3.18 per cent from the previous close.