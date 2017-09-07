Jenburkt Pharma to consider share buyback

The board of directors to meet later this week
Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals’ board will meet later this week to consider buy back of equity shares, sending its stock up by 8 per cent.
“A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on September 9, 2017, inter alia, to consider matters related to buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company,” Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.
The company, however, did not elaborate on the size of the buyback.