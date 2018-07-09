Japan’s Toyo Aluminium inks JV with SVAM Packaging

To offer innovative solutions in healthcare packaging and anti-counterfeit solutions
In order to defeat the menace of counterfeit medicines and develop greater standards of Healthcare & Food Packaging, SVAM Packaging Industries has partnered with Japanese Packaging Giant Toyo Aluminium. This is amongst the biggest FDI in Indian healthcare packaging industry. This partnership is in alignment with Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and would help create employment in the country.
As per the agreement, Toyo Aluminium will acquire 33.4 per cent equity in SVAM Packaging Industries and bring in its advanced Japanese technology in the packaging sector and also focus on anti-counterfeiting solutions to control the problem of spurious drugs and medicines.
Through this partnership, the two companies will leverage each other’s strength in R&D and efficient human resource. Svam Toyal will manufacture innovative aluminium foil packaging solutions such as laminates for pharmaceutical and food packaging industry. The company would set up manufacturing units both within and outside India and offer innovative products in healthcare, food and beverage packaging segment. The main manufacturing unit and central hub would be within India itself. The company intends to increase production on a massive scale of the Cold Form (Alu Alu) foil as well as other products such as special aluminium lidding foils, child resistant laminates, toyal lotus, specialised printing applications and other cost effective solutions for the packaging industry.
Satish Ailawadi, MD, SVAM Packaging Industries said, “We are privileged to partner with Toyo Aluminium who are world leaders in creative and innovative packaging products. This partnership will help us serve our customers better and provide safer packaging products in healthcare as well as food and beverage industry.”
“Our team continuously monitors new trends in the packaging industry to develop special features that can add value to the products, brands and anti-counterfeiting solutions and also cultivates new cost effective laminates to ensure finest packaging for the pharmaceutical industry,” added Ailawadi.
Speaking on the occasion, Hiroshi Yamamoto, President, Toyo Aluminium said, “India is a growing market with requirement of innovative products. We want to invest in India’s remarkable growth story and ensure product safety through offering our innovative technology in the packaging domain.”
“We are proud of the fact that we are able to offer the high-level technological solutions that we have developed over many years to produce pioneering products which are unique in the industry. We will continue our advanced research and development to unravel the infinite possibilities of aluminium so that we can make products safer for the end consumer,” Yamamoto said.