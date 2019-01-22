ISCR to hold its 12th Annual Conference in Delhi from February 14-16, 2019

The focus will be on various clinical trial reforms towards building a future research enterprise and discussions on emerging research opportunities in India
The Indian Society for Clinical Research (ISCR) will hold its 12th Annual Conference in Delhi from February 14-16, 2019 on the theme ‘Clinical Research Advancing the Frontiers of Health.’ The 2019 conference aims to brings the clinical research community together to learn, connect, and explore opportunities to drive excellence in clinical research. The focus will be on various clinical trial reforms towards building a future research enterprise and discussions on emerging research opportunities in India.
Two concurrent tracks on Clinical Research and Clinical Data Management, Medical Writing and Biostatistics will run at the event. The conference is expected to be attended by over 500 delegates from the medical community, ethics committees, biopharma industry, government, patient organisations and clinical research organisations. Prof VK Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, Government of India, will deliver the Prof Ranjit Roy Chaudhury Oration on the opening day.
The conference will be preceded by five pre-conference workshops on Clinical Trial Disclosure and Data Transparency,http://www.iscr.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PICR-WorkshopV1-14Feb19_as-on-10-Dec-2018.pdf Preparation of Scientific Research Publications, New Pharmacovigilance Obligations for MAHs, http://www.iscr.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Inspection-Readiness_Agenda_Final2.pdfInspection Readiness andhttp://www.iscr.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Pre-Conf-WS_Career-Opportunities_Agenda_04-Jan-2019-1.pdf Career Opportunities in Clinical Research.