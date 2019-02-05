IQVIA Biotech dedicated to emerging biotech and biopharma industry

IQVIA Biotech develops and delivers flexible, integrated clinical and commercial solutions designed specifically for early-stage life sciences companies
IQVIA has launched IQVIA Biotech and its new approach to delivering tailored clinical and commercial solutions for small biotech and biopharma companies. This solutions suite, supported by more than 1,000 dedicated employees, will deliver simplified operating procedures, specialised teams, and services to provide a more agile way for these innovators to reach their drug development and commercialisation milestones.
From initial planning to trial design and implementation to market launch and commercialisation, IQVIA Biotech delivers a transparent and streamlined process with a deep foundation in science.
“We designed this comprehensive solutions suite to address what our biotech customers were asking for — transparent and fit-for-purpose clinical processes with dedicated, therapeutically-aligned partners coupled with our unique set of enterprise capabilities,” said Ari Bousbib, CEO and Chairman, IQVIA. “Those end-to-end capabilities include the analytics, technology and human capital clients need to smartly plan the launch and commercialisation pre- and post-approval of their products, and the real world evidence needed to support pricing, safety, compliance, and regulatory requirements. We combine two decades of institutional experience specifically serving emerging biopharma companies with the power of the IQVIA CORE to focus on the immediate goals of our biotech customers.”
“Biotech companies are advancing the drug development pipeline forward, and when they succeed, we all succeed,” said Richard Staub, President, Research & Development Solutions, IQVIA. “By launching IQVIA Biotech as the first-of-its kind global business, we can support biotech clients with local teams and our full suite of capabilities from molecule to market.”