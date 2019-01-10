IPM clocks growth rate of 9.4 per cent in 2018: AIOCD AWACS report

Total sales for the year 2018 stood at ₹ 117878 crores
The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) has shown a growth of 9.8 per cent in the month of December as per a AIOCD AWACS report. It closed 2018 on a MAT growth of 9.4 per cent, a better growth as compared to 2017. IPM sales for December 2018 were ₹ 11122 crores. The total sales for the year 2018 stood at ₹ 117878 crores.
The therapeutic areas that saw significant growth were: anti-infectives grew by 5 per cent, the respiratory segment with 2.7 per cent growth and dermatology, which grew the fastest at 10.5 per cent for December 2018.
Gastro intestinal achieved double digits with a growth rate of 10.4 per cent while vitamins grew by 8.7 per cent for December 2018.
Chronic therapies also achieved double digits with anti-diabetic segment showing a growth rate of 16.9 per cent, cardio grew by 16.5 per cent. CNS achieved close to double digits with a growth rate of 9.8 per cent.