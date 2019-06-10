IPHEX 2019 Mega Pharma Show opens in Gandhinagar

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani invites industry to make investments in pharma sector
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani recently inaugurated IPHEX 2019, welcoming over 650 overseas pharma buyers and government delegates to Gujarat and also invited the Indian pharma sector to consider Gujarat for their future investment plans.
Rupani said, “I am pleased to note that global buyers from over 130 countries are with us to source quality pharmaceuticals from India. India is a well-recognised quality manufacturer of generics and formulations and their visit to IPHEX will enable them procure their requirements from 350+ exhibitors present at the show. Gujarat welcomes investments from all Indian large and SME enterprises and will facilitate collaborative partnerships with overseas companies keen to invest in India.”
Udaya Bhaskar, Director General, The Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (PHARMEXCIL) said, “IPHEX is our flagship event and this edition is the largest ever. Indian pharma exports are current at $19.15 billion and more than 50 per cent are exported to highly regulated markets. We expect the industry to benefit from overseas buyer meetings at IPHEX. We are focusing on emerging markets of Latin America, Africa, CIS and ASEAN at IPHEX.
Bhaskar thanked the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India for its support to IPHEX 2019.
“IPHEX 2019 is India’s pharma market place for global buyers and industry will see mega dividends in coming times,” said Vijay Shah, Chairman, IPHEX 2019.