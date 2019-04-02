IPA appoints Sudarshan Jain as Secretary General

Having 40 years of experience in healthcare sector, Jain has worked with top Indian and multinational companies
The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) has announced appointment of industry veteran Sudarshan Jain as Secretary General of the group with effect from April 8, 2019. The appointment follows the demise of DG Shah last month.
On his appointment, Jain said, “India occupies a place of pride and is rightly described as the pharmacy of the world. The pharmaceutical industry is at an exciting stage and there is opportunity for Indian companies to make a difference, both in access and innovation. IPA member companies have contributed significantly to the growth of Indian industry and I am glad to be associated with the group. IPA will continue to be a catalyst in shaping policy environment to unleash the potential of Indian industry in line with national priorities.”
Glenn Saldanha, President, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance said, “Over the years, IPA has played a pivotal role in placing Indian pharmaceutical companies on the global map and we are happy that now Mr Sudarshan Jain will be deeply involved in the activities of the group. With his rich experience and vision, I believe he will effectively steer efforts of IPA in the areas of advocacy, knowledge sharing and best practices, and represent interests of Indian companies at national and international forums.”
At present, he is member of the board of a number of companies in the healthcare space and is also associated with leading educational institutions.