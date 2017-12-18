Ion Exchange (India) launches INDION SWIFT 5Gx

The high purity water generation product will cater to the special needs of the pharma industry
Industry leaders in water treatment, liquid waste management and environment solutions, Ion Exchange (India) has launched INDION SWIFT 5Gx, a high purity water generation product catering to the special needs of the pharmaceutical industry. The product has been designed in consultation with pharma engineers and end users for maximum performance. This launch marks the company’s expansion of its product line for the sector within its ‘INDION’ purified water systems range.
INDION SWIFT 5Gx improves efficiency and purity by introducing a new and unique technology which uses ‘Uniform Particle Size’ resins instead of the conventional resins otherwise used in water treatment and purification. The new product uses a short-cycle regeneration method and takes up to 35 minutes only in order to regenerate as compared to other available conventional products which have an average time of eight hours for a single regeneration cycle. The product is a first-of-its-kind for the pharma sector and with validation package.
Launching the product, Ajay Popat, President, Ion Exchange (India) said, “Water is a primary ingredient for pharma preparations and high purity is an essential factor. Being pioneers in water treatment, Ion Exchange (India) has always invested in R&D to introduce some of the most innovative and technically advanced products and services to meet the needs of the pharma industry’s stringent and critical requirements. While we have a complete range of high purity water generation and demineralisation products, INDION SWIFT 5Gx offers state-of-the-art technology for producing high purity water consistently for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. The performance driven product is cost effective, modular, energy efficient and has a very short regeneration time of only 35 minutes. This is sure to improve overall productivity for varied pharma processes.”
INDION SWIFT 5Gx is fully automatic and has minimum bacteria build-up due to its short cycle. The product is also entirely compliant with latest USP & Eur. specifications and with GAMP and ISPE design standards. The INDION range by Ion Exchange is known for complete pure water generation package and is pre-validated to industry accepted standards.