International Yoga Fest concludes in New Delhi

The International Yoga Fest ended on an enthusiastic note in New Delhi. The International Yoga Fest was a curtain raiser for this year’s International Day of Yoga celebrations. Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik presided over the valedictory function and Member of Parliament, Meenakshi Lekhi was the Chief Guest.
The three-day event was organised by Ministry of AYUSH, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) in association with Indian Yoga Association (IYA) and New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to sensitise the masses regarding celebration of International Day of Yoga held every year.
Addressing the gathering, Naik said that Yoga is a sadhana and this festival has provided ample opportunity for all the Yoga aspirants to have a glimpse of the great Yoga Masters and also to practice Yoga under their able guidance. He said that the different streams of Yoga are the foundations of Yoga practices, discharging true integration of the traditional as well as its contemporary schools. Naik said that Yoga is being practiced by people from all over the world for health and harmony.
Speaking on this occasion, Lekhi said that Yoga was being practised since the pre-Vedic period (2700 B.C.). She said that Yoga has earned the global recognition for its holistic health potentials and therapeutic credentials.
The International Yoga Fest witnessed the presence and discourses by eminent Yoga gurus like Swami Ramdev, Dr HR Nagendra, Swami Chidananda Saraswati, OP Tiwari, Hamsa Jayadeva, Brahmakumari Asha, Swami Bharat Bhushan, Swami Ritawan Bharati, Sister BK Asha, Sh S Sridharan, Swami Darshak, Swami Ullasa Dr Jaideep Arya, Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, Swami Atma-priyananda, Dr MV. Bhole, Dr Anand Balyogi and Dr Chandra Singh Jhala.
Post Fest Yoga Workshops will be conducted by leading Yoga masters of different Schools of Yoga at Talkatora Stadium and MDNIY, New Delhi.