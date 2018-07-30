International Women Health and Breast Cancer Conference, coming soon

The event will focus on how the health of women will overall improve the health of the world
International Women Health and Breast Cancer Conference is scheduled to be held in the city of London, UK during July 03-05, 2019. The theme of the upcoming iWomen Health conference is ‘Healthy women, Healthy World’.
The annual iWomen Health conference and expo is the largest gathering of healthcare professionals in UK and in Europe. iWomen Health 2019 is expecting hundreds of academic, research and industry leaders from 24 different countries to gather in London, UK for this three day meeting. Congress is packed with many workshops, symposiums and multiple plenary sessions with main focus on thought provoking discussions and peer led networking into the field of breast cancer, menopause, pregnancy, prenatal and neonatal care, reproduction, infertility, hormonal replacement therapy and more. The conference is the ideal venue to learn about the latest trends shaping women health industry, to gain new skills and insights from successful experts.
It will offer unparalleled business, research opportunities and access to new markets in Health Care industry. Be on the cutting edge of new and often yet-unreleased information and discover an area that piques your interest.
WHY iWOMEN
Target Audience