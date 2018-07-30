Home / Latest Updates / International Women Health and Breast Cancer Conference, coming soon

By EP News Bureau on July 30, 2018

By EP News Bureau on July 30, 2018
The event will focus on how the health of women will overall improve the health of the world

International Women Health and Breast Cancer Conference is scheduled to be held in the city of London, UK during July 03-05, 2019. The theme of the upcoming iWomen Health conference is ‘Healthy women, Healthy World’.

The annual iWomen Health conference and expo is the largest gathering of healthcare professionals in UK and in Europe. iWomen Health 2019 is expecting hundreds of academic, research and industry leaders from 24 different countries to gather in London, UK for this three day meeting. Congress is packed with many workshops, symposiums and multiple plenary sessions with main focus on thought provoking discussions and peer led networking into the field of breast cancer, menopause, pregnancy, prenatal and neonatal care, reproduction, infertility, hormonal replacement therapy and more. The conference is the ideal venue to learn about the latest trends shaping women health industry, to gain new skills and insights from successful experts.

It will offer unparalleled business, research opportunities and access to new markets in Health Care industry. Be on the cutting edge of new and often yet-unreleased information and discover an area that piques your interest.

WHY iWOMEN

  • Explore future business opportunities
  • Meet and collaborate with pioneers in Pharma and Health Sector
  • Share your products and services with professionals
  • Reinvigorate your relation with peers
  • Get the latest updates from experts to stay ahead
  • Network & get inspired by leaders
  • Increase your knowledge base & learn about new technology

Target Audience

  • Gynecologists-Obstreticians
  • Pediatricians and Oncologist
  • Biotechnlogy and Clinical Reserach Organization
  • HealthCare Professionals
  • Researchers, Scientists
  • Policymakers, Influencers
  • Software for Health industry & management
  • Key Decision Makers, Government Heads & Officials