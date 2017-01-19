International symposium on Drafting a National Policy of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants of India inaugurated

More than 300 prominent members of medicinal and aromatic plants community are expected to attend the conference
Ministry of AYUSH is organising two-day international symposium on drafting a National Policy on Medicinal and Aromatic Plants of India at Pusa Campus, New Delhi. Minister of State for AYUSH Sripad Yesso Naik, MoS for DONER Jitender Singh and MOS Agriculture Purshottam Rupala will attend the inaugural session of the symposium. The main purpose of the international symposium is to identify major policy, institutional and regulatory issues covering production, consumption and marketing system (PCMS) with focus on environmental, legal, social, R&D, economic, trade, industry, infrastructure, cultivation and marketing aspects. More than 300 prominent members of medicinal and aromatic plants community are expected to attend the conference.
Deliberations are proposed to be held during the International Symposium with the objective to suggest a draft National Policy covering the following fields with reference to medicinal plant sector. They are forest and conservation, regulations, information education and communication, training and capacity building, research and development, cultivation, sustainable harvesting and post-harvest management, export promotion, commerce, industry and marketing, networking, knowledge management and IT intervention, programmes and schemes.
The main output will be the Draft Policy outline and framework that can be shared with larger stakeholders focusing on four regions: North East, South, West and North India. A final draft policy will be compiled by the task force to be set up by the Ministry of AYUSH and a final international symposium will be organised to finalise the draft for submission to the Government of India for approval.