ISPE launches new website

The new website will be interactive have a responsive layout
The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) announced the launch of its new website. This newly redesigned website was crafted to provide their members and potential members with an interactive, fluid means to access all that ISPE has to offer—incorporating streamlined navigation, clear design, and a responsive layout.
“As ISPE’s global presence continues to thrive, we want our website to reflect that growth,” said John Bournas, CEO and President, ISPE. “Our team worked diligently to craft a website that would be truly beneficial to all of our visitors worldwide, creating an advanced, informative, and easy to navigate channel to access our full spectrum of resources and benefits.”