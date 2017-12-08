International conference cum exhibition on AYUSH and Wellness concludes successfully

Different plenary sessions were conducted on issues such as business opportunities in integrative healthcare, building the brand AYUSH, global regulatory issues on AYUSH and matters related to standardisation and regulation
‘International Arogya 2017’, the first international conference and exhibition on AYUSH and wellness systems organised by Ministry of AYUSH, Ministry of Commerce & Industry and Pharmexcil in collaboration with FICCI concluded in New Delhi with participation of delegates from more than 70 countries and visitors from all over India.
The four-day event was held in the backdrop of the National Health Policy 2017 strongly advocating mainstreaming the potential of AYUSH within a pluralistic system of integrative healthcare. To further this cause, different plenary sessions were conducted on issues such as business opportunities in Integrative Healthcare, building the brand AYUSH, global regulatory issues on AYUSH and matters related to standardisation and regulation.
Speaking at the valedictory session, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH, Shripad Yesso Naik said that during the past few days we have deliberated upon the importance of AYUSH system and harnessing its merit. He said that its immense potential for the well being of mankind has been the focus of this gathering. Naik also said that we have witnessed the participation of more than 70 countries who have shown their willingness and resolve to work for the development of traditional medicine.
The Minister further explained that AYUSH system not only makes scientific sense, but can also make considerable business impact. The enthusiastic participation of more than 250 traditional manufacturers itself shows that on the coming days this sector will emerge as a prominent economic entity resulting in enhanced transaction of Ayush products and its related services, he added.
In the plenary session, Pramod Kumar Pathak, Joint Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, announced that the Government of India has signed MoUs with 11 countries and established 28 AYUSH informative cells till now.
On this occasion enhancing the Export Potential of AYUSH, Dr DC Katoch, Adviser, Ministry of AYUSH, who was the moderator of the session said that AYSUH finished products export is worth $ 700 billion, and stand alone potential of AYUSH raw material export from India is $ 3,000 million. There is a huge international market that needs to be exploited.
Some of the key points put up during the plenary session included, business opportunities in integrative healthcare, were the necessity of ‘trans-disciplinary approach’ to promote Integrative healthcare framework. It was also said that integration should not be left to the fate of the patient; rather it will be more fruitful only when physicians integrate their knowledge and practices.
In the plenary session, Building a Brand Strategy: Healing Power of AYUSH for the World, it was discussed that the world is looking up now, and by incorporating modern system of research and by educating people about the concept that Ayurveda is a way of life, the brand AYUSH can be taken out of India.
During the plenary session, Standardization and Quality Control in AYUSH Sector, Roshan Jaggi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, summed up by stating the emergence of AYUSH as a rising sector but reinforced the necessity that growth cannot be achieved without following the standards of international level besides State regulations. He said that standardisation of AYUSH products is not an easy task due to its polyherbal and herbo-mineral nature but now is the time this issue needs to be addressed.