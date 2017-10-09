Intas Pharma brings down cancer treatment cost by 60%

Bevacizumab is used in treating multiple-cancers like colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, lung cancer and recurrent glioblastoma
Intas Pharmaceuticals, announced a big step which will bring relief to large number of cancer patients in the country for whom the drug – Bevacizumab was out of reach till today. Intas’s bevacizumab therapy is priced at Rs 39995 for the dose strength of 400 mg variant which makes it 60 per cent less than the currently available options.
Bevacizumab is a drug which works by slowing the growth of new blood vessels and is used in treating multiple-cancers like colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, lung cancer and recurrent glioblastoma. The drug has been available in India since 2004 but the cost has been so prohibitive that as per eminent clinicians of the country they have been able to give this drug to very few eligible patients.