Insights and learnings galore at Pharma CXO Summit 2017

Experts cover several technical issues through sessions and panel discussion on the concluding day of the event.
The second day of the inaugural Pharma CXO Summit saw experts continues their discussions and deliberations on ‘Leveraging global traceability for sustainable business and growth’.
The first session of the day was a Video Address on Critical Importance of Global Traceability in the Experience Economy by Dr Ajaz S Hussain, Founder Insight, Advice & Solutions, LLC and former Deputy Director of Pharmaceutical Science, US FDA. He emphasised that we are in an age of experience and meeting patients’ expectations is going to be paramount. He also explained that the need for experience is growing exponentially but our ability to provide assurance is not growing at the same pace. He also gave insights on how serialization will help improve patient experience in times of outcome-based pricing and help the industry avail manifold benefits and accelerated growth. He advised the pharma industry veterans to have an open mind towards serialization and devise their strategies for its adoption with care.
The next speaker for the day was Marcel de Grutter, Executive Director, OPEN-SCS and Liaison Regulatory & Government Affairs, Abbott. In his individual capacity as an OPEN-SCS expert, he gave an understanding on the vision and scope of these standards and explained how they offer manifold benefits to streamline and improve the supply chain, aid in GAMP-compliant change and lifecycle management, spur innovation, improve quality and performance etc. He also informed how global companies are already part of this initiative and urged the rest of them to follow suit to increase their competitiveness in the global arena.
‘Serialization: 2017 & Beyond’ was the topic before the subsequent speaker, Jean Pierre Allard, CTO, OPTEL Group. He spoke on how serialization mandates are being adopted in countries across the world and gave an overview on the laws in different global markets such as the US, EU and others. He also said that serialization is here to stay and each company needs to create to blueprint for embracing serialization. He also spoke on OPTEL’s readiness and ability to be a great partner to pharma companies in their efforts to adopt serialization processes.
Next, it was time for a multi-disciplinary technical panel discussion on the Serialization Journey in India. SM Mudda, Director – Global Strategy (Technical), Micro Labs moderated this discussion and the panelists were Prabir Das, VP, Mylan Laboratories; Shivaji Chakraborty, Assistant GM, Packaging Development, Fresenius Kabi Oncology; Mehul Shah, MD, Encube Ethicals and Vardhaman Jain, Marksans Pharma.
The discussion touched upon varied topics ranging from India’s standing in the global pharma industry, rising threat of counterfeit medicines, and global track and trace regulations, to India’s regulations for the export market, as well as serialization compliance and challenges and more.
The valedictory address by Dr Sanjit Singh Lamba, MD, Eisai Pharmaceuticals India on ‘Make in India, Export to the World’ was a very befitting conclusion to two days of knowledge sharing at Pharma CXO Summit 2017. Dr Lamba drew learnings from his exhaustive experience and shared them with the audience. He also touched upon the challenges in exporting from India and the means to overcome them. He also shared insights from his experience at Eisai and how the company has managed to emerge as a leading exporter from India.
After this session, Roychowdhury expressed her thanks to all the guests and delegates on behalf of Express Pharma and its partners in organising this event. The event came to an end with a promise to be back with a bigger and better edition.