Indore Institute of Pharmacy organises workshop on quality assurance technique for tabs

A two-day workshop on ‘Quality Assurance Techniques for Tablet’ was recently organised at Indore Institute of Pharmacy. The workshop was inaugurated through traditional lamp lighting ceremony by the Manoj Raghuwanshi Production planning & Supply Manager Glenmark Pharmaceutical and Dr Pawan Dubey Director Swami Vivekanand Group of Institution.
The introductory speech was conveyed by Dr Rakesh Patel, coordinator of workshop, and he enumerates the 4M (Man, Machine, Method & Money) concept for the assuring the quality in pharmaceutical products. Dr Sanjay Jain, Principal IIP, explained the roll of technical skill in the carrier development of students. Prof Umesh Parekh pointed out the systemic development of pharmacy in India. Dr Pawan Dubey addressed the participants and urged them to take full advantage of the workshop as it was one of its kind and tailor made for students. Manoj Raghuwanshi briefly explored the expectation of pharma industries from students and guided them for working in industry. The workshop covered the all aspect of tablet manufacturing technology and their pharmacopoeial quality control evaluation.