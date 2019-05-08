Indoco’s new solid dosages facility at Baddi receives UK-MHRA approval

The plant, which was established in 2016, had its first ever regulatory inspection in October, 2018
Indoco Remedies has received approval from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for its new solid dosages manufacturing facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh (Baddi III unit). The inspection was held from 16th to 18th October, 2018.
Commenting on the approval, Aditi Panandikar, Managing Director – Indoco Remedies, said, “This is the first Regulatory inspection for the plant, which was acquired in 2016. The outcome of this inspection is positive and is a testimony that Indoco maintains global quality standards and follows strict GMP guidelines. The facility will cater mainly to the European markets”.
The facility is spread over an area of 18000 square metres, with manufacturing capacity of 4.3 billion tablets and 50 million capsules per annum.