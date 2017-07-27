Indoco to conduct early detection of oral cancer campaigns

Various towns have been identified with large population suffering from this deadly disease
Indoco Remedies rolled out their ‘Early Detection of Oral Cancer Campaign’ on the occasion of World Head & Neck Cancer Day. Dr Prashant Pawar, Senior Consultant Head & Neck Onco-Surgeon at Fortis Hospital addressed the gathering on the importance of early detection of oral cancer and its prevention.
In order to increase awareness for early detection of oral cancer, Indoco Remedies, through its division, Warren, is conducting special seminars for medical practitioners. Further, these medical practitioners will actively work for early detection of oral cancer and counsel patients detected with precancerous lesions. Various towns have been identified with large population suffering from this deadly disease for conducting these activities. Patient education information has also been developed for self-detection of oral cancer, which will be communicated to the masses through various media channels.
“Indoco is committed to create awareness among patients, institutions and the medical fraternity and efforts will be made on various platforms for early detection of oral cancer,” said Aditi Kare Panandikar, MD, Indoco Remedies.