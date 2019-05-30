Indoco Remedies reports Q4FY19 revenue at Rs 245 crores

The EBIDTA reported by the company stood at Rs 28.5 crores, while the Profit after Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 11.6 crore for Q4FY19
Indoco Remedies has announced its consolidated financial report for the year ending 31st March, 2019. The company posted revenues of Rs 245 crores during the Fourth quarter of FY 2018-19, as against Rs 259 crores, for the same quarter last year. For the quarter, it posted a profit of Rs 11.6 crores, as against profit of Rs 20.5 crores, last year.
For the year, the revenues are Rs 941 crores as against Rs 1017 crores, last year. The loss for the year stands at Rs 2.8 crores, as against profit of Rs 41.2 crores, last year.
Commenting on the fourth quarter results, Aditi Panandikar, Managing Director, Indoco Remedies, said, “The fourth quarter saw the regulatory challenges easing out, which will pave the way for international business revival. This coupled with promising growth prospects in the India Business, will bring a turnaround for the Company.”