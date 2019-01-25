Indoco posts ₹ 248 crore revenue at Q3 FY19

Aditi Panandikar, MD, Indoco Remedies, expects the business performance to start looking up from the next financial year
Indoco Remedies posted revenues of ₹ 248 crores during the third quarter of FY 2018-19, as against ₹ 274.2 crores, for the same quarter last year. The company posted a profit of ₹ 5.3 crores, as against profit of ₹ 22.7 crores, for the same quarter last year. EBIDTA was at Rs 24.8 crores as against ₹ 43.2 crores in Oct 17 to Dec 17 quarter.
Commenting on the results, Aditi Panandikar, MD, Indoco Remedies said, “We are in the process of regulatory resolutions due to which, our sales continue to get affected. We expect the business performance to start looking up from the next financial year.”