Indoco declares Q1FY19 results

Indoco Remedies posted revenues of INR 212.5 crores during the first quarter of FY 2018-19, as against INR 204.2 crores, for the same quarter last year. The company posted a loss of INR 12.0 crores as against loss of INR 20.8 crores, for the same quarter last year.
Commenting on the 1st quarter results, Aditi Panandikar, Managing Director, Indoco Remedies, said, “Post GST transition and change in the business environment, the Indian business registered good growth. Though international business suffered on account of regulatory issues, we are confident that the same will be dealt with expeditiously”.
For the quarter ended June’18, the financials’ are as under:
(` in Crores)
|
Particulars
|
Apr’18-Jun’18
|
Apr’17-Jun’17
|
Net Revenue
|
212.5
|
204.2
|
EBIDTA
|
11.6
|
1.3
|
Operating Profit
|
0.9
|
(8.1)
|
Profit / (Loss) After Tax
|
(12.0)
|
(21.7)
|EPS (Face value ` 2/-)
(Not annualized)
|
(1.30)
|
(2.36)