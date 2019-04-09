IndiaRF invests $144 million in Panacea Biotec

Investment to be used for one-time settlement with existing lenders, working capital and growth requirements
India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF), promoted by Piramal Enterprises and Bain Capital Credit, along with its affiliates announced an investment of up to Rs 992 crores/ $ 144 million in New Delhi-based Panacea Biotec (Company). The investment proceeds will be used for a one-time settlement with existing lenders, general working capital and growth requirements of the Company.
This investment is structured by way of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of up to Rs 864 crores and subscription amount of Rs 32 crores towards share warrants to be allotted on a preferential basis. The subscription amount represents 25 per cent of total amount of Rs 128 crores proposed to be raised upon issuance of equity shares against warrants as per SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018. Subject to exercise of warrants, IndiaRF (along with its affiliates) will collectively end up owning 10.4 per cent stake in the company on a fully diluted basis.
Commenting on the investment, Shantanu Nalavadi, MD, IndiaRF said, “We are pleased to partner with Panacea Biotec, as it embarks on an exciting journey to enhance its market position as a strong, research-focused pharmaceutical and biotechnology company. The purpose of this investment is to not only restructure the Company’s balance sheet, but more importantly, work closely with the promoters and management team, to drive rapid revenue growth and sustainable profitability improvement. IndiaRF continues to remain focused on providing long term strategic solutions that enable an effective turnaround for high quality companies that have the potential for accelerated growth and profitability.”
Dr Rajesh Jain, MD, Panacea Biotec said, “We are delighted to partner with IndiaRF at this critical juncture in Panacea Biotec’s journey. We look forward to leveraging their proven global expertise in restructuring and turnarounds, and are certain that our combined efforts will now help accelerate our ambitious growth and profitability targets.”
Brescon & Allied Partners were the exclusive advisors to the Company on this transaction, advising on the one time settlement with the banks and raising funding to back the revival plan.