Indian Immunologicals launches intranasal vaccine for Parvo virus in dogs

Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) has launched a nasal vaccine against the Parvo virus for Dogs. The company informs that branded as MEGAVAC-P NASAL, the vaccine will protect pups as young as four to six weeks old. MEGAVAC-P NASAL is an intranasal vaccine containing live attenuated canine Parvovirus grown in cell culture. Reportedly, hitherto only an injectable vaccine was available for vaccination against Parvo virus.
Canine parvovirus (CPV) infection in dogs has been associated with outbreaks of acute gastroenteritis characterised by bloody diarrhoea, vomiting, depression, leukopenia, pyrexia, dehydration, with very high mortality rate. Puppies below 6 months of age are severely affected and adult dogs having inadequate immunity suffer from the disease. Interference of maternal antibodies, long survival rate of the virus in the environment, high infectious /contagious nature of the virus and susceptibility of the pups and weak animals are the factors that propagate the disease. Contaminated surroundings especially in kennels make it a difficult disease to control. Mortality rates are very high in affected dogs. Effective immunization is essential for the protection of the individual pet and the decrease of virus population. Live attenuated vaccines are currently used worldwide affording prolonged immunity that would confer protection against disease.
As per a compnay release, when MEGAVAC-P NASAL gets absorbed in the mucosal membrane in the nose it generates a mucosal immune response against the canine parvo virus. Some of the important advantages are that Vaccine is administered at the source of natural infection (nasal cavity), provides fast immune response leading to superior protection against disease-causing pathogens, safe, long-lasting and broad protection, less likely to cause allergic reactions and higher safety. It is extremely convenient to use the intra nasal vaccine than the injectable vaccine.