Indian firm bags nod to conduct Phase-I clinical trial on Zika vaccine: Govt

The Indian firm had submitted an application to the drugs controller recently
The Drugs Controller General (India) has granted permission to an Indian firm to conduct Phase-I clinical trial, in pursuance to its application to the DCG(I) on a Zika virus vaccine, the government has said.
Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey in the Lok Sabha had said that an Indian firm had submitted an application to the drugs controller. “The application was on the Zika virus vaccine, along with non-clinical (Animal) Toxicity data, claiming 100 per cent efficacy in animals for grant of permission to conduct the Phase-I clinical trial,” he said in a written reply to a question. Based on the evaluation of application, in consultation with the Experts Committee, the DCG(I) has granted permission to conduct the Phase-I clinical trial,” Choubey said.