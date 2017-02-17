IDMA, NSF Health Sciences launch training programme in pharma quality management

Priced at approx. 8100 GBP + taxes and other expenses, the programme consists of five four-day modules scheduled every eight weeks conducted at Bengaluru’s Acharya College
The Indian Drug Manufacturers Association (IDMA), in collaboration with UK-based NSF Health Sciences announced the launched of a customised intensive education and skill development programme targeted at pharma quality assurance professionals. The aim is to develop ‘change agents for quality excellence and to make India the centre of excellence for pharmaceutical manufacture’.
The initiative is the latest in a series of endeavours by industry associations to re-skill pharma professionals, in response to the prolonged regulatory woes being faced by some companies in India, stemming from poor GMP compliance.
IDMA-NSF’s Advanced Program in Pharmaceutical Quality Management (APPQM) is reportedly designed specifically for Indian companies who want to succeed in US and European markets. Designed as both as an education and mentorship programme, the intense and challenging MBA style programme will provide participants education related to best industry practices in quality culture, quality management, regulatory compliance, manufacturing operations, leadership skills, skills in risk based decision making, advanced problem solving, crisis management, simplification and lot more, according to the brochure. Delegates will complete a written assessment for each module. Successful candidates will be awarded an internationally recognized Certification from NSF and IDMA.
The course fee for a 30-40 batch, of approximately 8100 GBP + 15 per cent service tax plus actual travel and stay expenses is considerably lighter on the training budgets of pharma companies. This is considerably more economical, especially for smaller companies, who do not have the budgets to exclusively hire the faculty for 40 tutor days of in house training, which would come to around 150000 GBP compared to 10000 GBP for the entire programme.
In his welcome address at at the launch of the APPQM, SM Mudda, Chairman Regulatory Affairs Committee, IDMA and Director – Global Strategy (Technical), Micro Labs, thanked Sudhanshu Pandey, IAS, Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India for his patience and support over the past year as IDMA went through the process of selecting a partner to make global pharma quality certification more available and accessible in the country.
Mudda also highlighted the value proposition of the course saying,”Wouldn’t an employer prefer to spend Rs 8 lakhs approx per employee and develop in-house expertise, rather than relying solely on external expertise?” He exhorted his colleagues to educate their QA staff “as they are the face of the company during inspections” and reminded them that remediation costs far outweigh the prevention costs.
As Chief Guest at the launch, Pandey reiterated his support for this initiative, saying, “Quality is all about trust – within the organisation, with the regulator and finally with larger society. If you invest in quality, profits will automatically follow.”
The meet was also addressed by SV Veerramani, Immediate Past National President, IDMA and Founder and Chairman, Fourrts (India) Laboratories who briefed the audience on IDMA’s initiatives for ‘Building Brand India’ followed by Deepnath Roy Chowdhury, National President, IDMA and MD, Strassenburg Pharmaceuticals.