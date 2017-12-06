Indiabulls Pharmaceuticals receives Rs 155-crore capital from Clermont Group

The company will provide next generation therapies to patients at affordable prices
Indiabulls Pharmaceuticals has received Rs 155 crore capital from Singapore-based investment firm Clermont Group. According to Indiabulls Pharma, the new development will further boost an already rapidly growing business which the company has witnessed since its launch in May 2017.
Nikhil Chari, CEO of Indiabulls Pharmaceuticals said that the company will provide next generation therapies to patients at affordable prices and want to reshape the Indian pharma market.
Indiabulls Group, which has interests in real estate and housing finance, had set up a pharmaceutical sales and distributions firm last year.