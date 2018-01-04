Home / Latest Updates / India, Sri Lanka to sign MoU on traditional systems of medicine and homoeopathy

India, Sri Lanka to sign MoU on traditional systems of medicine and homoeopathy

By EP News Bureau on January 4, 2018

The government is planning to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sri Lanka for cooperation in areas of traditional systems of medicine and homoeopathy.

The Memorandum of Understanding envisages the following salient areas for cooperation between the two countries in the field traditional medicine and homeopathy:

  • Promotion including the regulation of teaching, practice, drugs and drug less therapies, traditional medicine and homeopathy
  • Exchanging experts for training of practitioners, paramedics, scientists, teaching professionals and students in traditional systems of medicine and homeopathy
  • Accommodating interested scientists, practitioners, paramedics and students in institutions for research, educational and training programmes on traditional medicine
  • Mutual recognition of officially recognised systems of medicine, educational qualifications in traditional systems of medicine and homeopathy, pharmacopoeias and formularies
  • Setting up of academic chairs on traditional systems of medicine and homeopathy

The financial resources necessary to conduct activities under the MoU will be met from the existing allocated budget under this ministry’s Central Sector Scheme for promotion of International Cooperation in AYUSH.

