India, Sri Lanka to sign MoU on traditional systems of medicine and homoeopathy

The government is planning to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sri Lanka for cooperation in areas of traditional systems of medicine and homoeopathy.
The Memorandum of Understanding envisages the following salient areas for cooperation between the two countries in the field traditional medicine and homeopathy:
The financial resources necessary to conduct activities under the MoU will be met from the existing allocated budget under this ministry’s Central Sector Scheme for promotion of International Cooperation in AYUSH.