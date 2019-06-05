India Pharma Expo 2019 to be held in mid June in the national capital

In its 8th edition of IPE 2019, more than 100 companies are participating from all over India and abroad to display their products, innovative technologies and new trends which will be coming soon in the future of the Indian Pharmaceutical market
Indian Pharma Expo 2019 is set to be inaugurated on 16th June in New Delhi. The inaugration, which will be held at Hall number 12 of Pragati Maidan in the national capital, will be attended by senior personnel from Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizers and Ministry of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
IPE 2019 will provide an opportunity for the participating companies to display their products and services to the gamut of business visitors, coming from Pharma and healthcare industries across the globe. A footfall of approximately 10,000 visitors is expected.
In its 8th edition of IPE 2019, more than 100 companies are participating from all over India and abroad to display their products, innovative technologies and new trends which will be coming soon in the future of the Indian Pharmaceutical market. These include manufacturing companies, additives /APIs suppliers, ayurvedic and herbal product manufacturers, Pharma Machinery Solution providers, CROs, infrastructure solution providers.
The expo is expected to witness the international and national visitor footfalls of approximately 10,000. Along with the expo IPE will also present ‘Business Excellence Awards’ to felicitate the achievers in pharmaceutical industry in various domains to encourage healthy competition which will result into better delivery of pharmaceutical services.
According to Make in India Report, India will be 3rd largest pharmaceuticals market by 2020 and will generate USD 45 bnin revenue by 2020. India is expected to rank among the top three pharmaceutical markets in terms of incremental growth by 2020. It is already the sixth largest market globally in terms of size.