India Pharma & India Medical Device 2018 to be held in Bengaluru

The event will be held on February 15-17, 2018 at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre
The third international conference and exhibition on pharmaceuticals industry and medical devices, India Pharma & India Medical Device 2018, will be held in Bengaluru from February 15-17, 2018, by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in collaboration with the Dept. of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India. The chosen theme for this year is ‘Affordable, Quality Healthcare.’
Ananth Kumar, Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India, will inaugurate the three-day mega-event and address the distinguished gathering in the presence of dignitaries such as JP Nadda, Union Health Minister; Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister, Karnataka; and Mansukh L Mandaviya, Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India.
India Pharma & India Medical Device 2018 will bring key stakeholders of the pharma and medical devices sectors under one roof, with hundreds of delegates and 50 hosted delegates from other nations attending the show. Over 300 companies and 50 startups will showcase their products at the grand exhibition. The event will also see more than 90 eminent industry leaders speak at various sessions lined over three days.
More than 20 international drug and device regulators will participate in a meet with Indian regulators. Ministerial delegations from CIS and BIMSTEC countries will also attend the event. A key highlight of India Pharma & India Medical Device 2018 is a workshop by World Health Organization on ‘Regulatory System Strengthening and Prequalification updated by WHO.’ A conference will also be organised by NASSCOM on ‘Digital Transformation through Innovation in Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices and Healthcare Industries.’ The event will see a round table of pharma and medical devices CEOs with the Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Ananth Kumar.