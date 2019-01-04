India Pharma 2019, India Medical Device 2019 to be held in Bengaluru on February 18 and 19

The event will see the participation of some of the biggest names in the Indian pharma and medical devices industry
The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) will prepare its annual action plan which may re-visit the current policies based on inputs received from CEOs and international agencies, including the WHO, at the 4th edition of INDIA PHARMA 2019 and INDIA MEDICAL DEVICE 2019, to be held on February 18-19, 2019, in Bengaluru. The theme for India Pharma 2019 is ‘Enabling Quality Affordable Healthcare’ and that of India Medical Device 2019 is ‘Med-Tech India: Gearing up for Ayushman Bharat’. This was stated by DV Sadananda Gowda, Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India, while addressing the media at curtain raiser for the two-day event.
INDIA PHARMA 2019 & INDIA MEDICAL DEVICE 2019 is a flagship annual event of Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).
Gowda will inaugurate the two-day event, which is India’s biggest global conference on pharma industry and medical devices, and address the distinguished gathering in the presence of Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers and Road Transport & Highways, Shipping, Mansukh L Mandaviya.
The event will see the participation of some of the biggest names in the Indian pharma and medical devices industry who will come together on a common B2G platform to deliberate with the government, drug regulatory agencies, pricing regulators and WHO on key policy changes required for the growth of the pharma and medical devices industry.
In the main event in Bengaluru, over 150 CEOs of the global pharma and medical device industry are expected to participate. International drug regulators from 15 countries have been invited to the event for interaction with indian drug regulators and industry regulatory officers. Ambassadors and commercial counsellors of more than 50 countries have been invited for close interaction with Government of India and participating Industry. Drug regulators from US, European Union, United Kingdom, Mexico, Russia, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, China, Uzbekistan, Argentina, Brazil, Ghana, Nigeria, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are expected to take part in the event.
Thematic sessions will be held on areas of artificial intelligence in pharma, import export issues, biologicals, biopharmaceuticals and New Chemical Entities (NCEs) for the pharma sector. For the medical devices sector, thematic sessions will be held on diagnostics ecosystem, ease of doing business and Health Technology Assessment (HTA) Framework. Technical workshop by World Health Organization will help in addressing key challenges before the industry and will also provide tremendous business linkages to the participating companies.
The annual India Pharma & Medical Device Awards will be conferred by Department of Pharmaceuticals for various categories including India Pharma Leader Award, Innovation of Year Award, Bulk Drug Company of the Year Award and Medical Device Company of the Year Award.
Other dignitaries present on the occasion included JS (Pharmaceuticals), Navdeep Rinwa and Rajneesh Tingal; Shubhra Singh, Chairperson, NPPA; Dr S Eswara Reddy, DCGI; and Dilip Chenoy, SG, FICCI.