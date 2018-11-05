InClinition, DY Patil International University in MoU

The MoU was undertaken to offer pharmacovigilance course at University Campus in Akurdi, Pune
InClinition, a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical and clinical research training and services provider organisation and DY Patil International University, Akurdi, Pune entered into joint venture for offering pharmacovigilance course at University Campus in Akurdi, Pune. Both parties signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) on October 31, 2018 at Pune. MoU was signed by Dr Amrit Karmarkar, Director – InClinition, and TEDx Speaker and Prof Dr Prabhat Ranjan, Vice Chancellor, DY Patil International University, Akurdi, Pune.
InClinition, as service provider to pharmaceutical and clinical research segments, is offering training programmes in fields of pharmacovigilance, clinical research and regulatory affairs. DY Patil International University, a global leader in quality education is UGC recognised university at Pune is offering cutting edge programmes for making students job ready. As part of this, it was need to offer, a comprehensive program on Pharmacovigilance.
Dr Amrit Karmarkar, Director of InClinition, said, “Pharmacovigilance, a science of monitoring, detection and evaluation of adverse effects of medicine has tremendous scope in Indian arena as most IT based KPO companies have entered into this market recently. Hence, considering this need, training on this area will enable students to grab jobs in $ 3253 million industry of pharmacovigilance across the globe. Even our programme will provide job placement opportunities to students.”
Prof Prabhat Ranjan, Vice Chancellor, DY Patil International University said, “It has been our constant effort to offer industry oriented programmes that are need of the hour. Being an international university, we ensure that our programme bridge the gaps in industry and academia. Considering the same, this partnership will be much more beneficial for the bright prospects of students.”
“The programme will have six months classroom weekend course covering state-of-the-art syllabus relevant to the industry that includes theory, documentation-based assignments and even software training pertaining to the field. Admissions are open now and batch of 30 students will start their academic studies by January 2019,” said Dr NS Vyavahare, Principal, DY Patil College of Pharmacy, Akurdi, Pune.
Prof. Shubhangi Jadhav, Uday Deshpande, CFO, University, Adv Shyam Chandwale, Dr Sutar, Registrar, and Ganesh Jagtap were present at the time of MoU signing ceremony.