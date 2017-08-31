IGMPI wins ASSOCHAM Services Excellence Award 2017

IGMPI was felicitated keeping in mind the fundamentally strong and resilient education and knowledge dissemination model
IGMPI has been recognised as one of the ‘Best Education Providers’ (in Education and consulting category) during the ASSOCHAM Annual Mega Summit. The award was presented by Member of Parliament Dr Udit Raj, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.
The award felicitates institutions that have been successful in providing quality service to its customers. The annual flagship event of ASSOCHAM, the diamond rated industry chamber of the country recognised excellent service providers that have been performing brilliantly over the years while maintaining consistent delivery of services.
IGMPI was felicitated keeping in mind the fundamentally strong and resilient education and knowledge dissemination model including efforts made by the IGMPI in imparting education to research scholars and industry professionals. The Institute’s ‘Programme Feedback Procedure’, a feedback process to enhance quality standards, helped gain a competitive edge over its competitors.
Commenting on this achievement, Syed S Abbas, Director, IGMPI said, “At IGMPI, we have innovated a unique model of education that has a tangible social impact. We believe in adopting holistic approach towards knowledge dissemination and deliver quality services to generate skilled professional who are industry ready to perform their tasks with great precision in the areas of pharma, food and healthcare.
IGMPI is moving hand-in-hand with technology advances and has gained recognition as global accredited training provider for pharmaceutical, food and healthcare professionals and fresh pass outs in the areas of GMP, quality assurance and control, regulatory affairs, IPR and good laboratory practice, medical device management and product management, clinical research, formulation development, pharmacovigilance, medical writing, drug and discovery and development, public health and hospital management, medical coding, pharma nanotechnology, pharma sales and marketing management, food safety, food processing and preservative, organic farming, food safety in hospitality industry, HACCP and GAP. The programmes are of classroom, on site and interactive modes for life sciences pass-outs and professionals.
Based on high standard of quality, the programmes in various areas have been approved by Quality Council of India (QCI), Life Sciences & Food Sector Skills Councils. IGMPI is an accredited Vocational Institution of Ministry of HRD and training partner of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The IGMPIs teams of experts together pursue to make cGMP training easily accessible through this platform.
The summit was attended by Gulshan Sharma, Director General, International Chamber of Service Industry and DS Rawat, Secretary General, ASSOCHAM as the guest of honours.
The event also witnessed the release of a knowledge paper jointly prepared by ASSOCHAM and Resurgent India titled ‘Service Sector in India’ besides the felicitation of the best performers in the Indian services sector across various categories.
The inaugural session was followed by technical discussions on themes such as Technological Innovation; the Changing Dynamics and Challenges Ahead and the Global Practices.
Prominent dignitaries that participated in the proceedings included PriteeTendle, Leader Operations, Dun and Bradstreet India; Subhash Goyal, Founder Chairman, STIC Travel Group of Companies; Ashish Nundy, Managing Committee Member, ASSOCHAM and Director DayCo India; SC Aggarwal, Managing Committee Member, ASSOCHAM and CMD, SMC Global Securities; Dr BK Rao, Chairman, ASSOCHAM National Committee on Healthcare, besides other industry experts.