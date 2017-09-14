IDMA-NSF programme to inaugurate on Sept 25

The first module for the first batch will start on Sept 26
IDMA along with NSF Health Sciences, UK will inaugurate the first ever international education programme, ‘Advanced Program in Pharmaceutical Quality Management’, on September 25, 2017 in Bengaluru. The first module of the training programme will commence the next day at the Acharya College Campus, Bangalore. A formal valedictory function and handing over the certificates will be held on June 20, 2018. Express Pharma is the media partner.
Martin Lush, Global VP, NSF Health Sciences and SM Mudda, Chairman, IDMA Regulatory Affairs Committee, & Program Director, would be spearheading this training programme, which includes five intensive modules each of four-day duration scheduled every eight weeks. Each module will be assessed by a written examination. Successful candidates will be awarded an internationally recognised Certification from NSF and IDMA.
This unique programme will provide the training needed to comply with GMP regulations. Course modules are very interactive and led by world-class, international experts. Participants will learn best-in-class practices and apply them in practical problem solving and real-life case studies. In essence, the emphasis is on learning by doing. In addition to module-specific content, participants will be provided with a deep understanding of simplification, risk-based decision making and advanced problem solving skills. This advanced education programme covers best industry and regulatory practices presented by world-class tutors with 35 years of hands-on experience. It is designed for companies who aspire to be the best and who want a secure future.