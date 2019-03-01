IDMA bags ‘India Pharma Swachhatta Champion Award’

IDMA Secretariat at Mumbai had conducted a cleanliness drive on 10th September, 2018 at B Y L Nair Charitable Hospital as part of the government’s initiative of Swachhata Pakhwada
IDMA has received the “India Pharma Swachatta Champion Award” at the 4th India Pharma and Medical Device Conclave held recently at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru, Karnataka. The Award was received by Deepnath Roy Chowdhury, National President and Daara B Patel, Secretary General at the hands of Shri Mansukh L Mandaviya, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers and D V Sadananda Gowda, Minister, Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India.
IDMA Secretariat at Mumbai had conducted a cleanliness drive on 10th September, 2018 at B Y L Nair Charitable Hospital in their campus/premises at Mumbai Central, Mumbai as part of the government’s initiative of Swachhata Pakhwada.