ICT to organise 2nd Biosimilar Workshop 2018 in Mumbai

Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) will organise 2nd Biosimilar Workshop 2018 in Mumbai from November 29 to December 1, 2018. The event will be conducted in collaboration with US Pharmacopeia, BIRAC, C-CAMP and ABLE.
The following programmes will be conducted:
The training programme will be attended by speakers and attendees from leading biopharmaceutical industries like Biocon, Syngne, Intas Biopharma, Serum Institue, IPCA Labs, Dr Reddys etc. Leading academic institutes like NCL and IMTECH Chandigarh will also attend the programme.
The entrepreneurship programme will be attended by entrepreneurs, incubators, investors and young students. Officials from BIRAC will also attend the event. Dr R Ramanan, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission will be the keynote speaker.
Pharma leaders who are going to attend the event are Shreehas Tambe, COO, Biocon Bioloigcs, Dr Mahesh Balghat, COO, Shatha Biotechnics, Dr Dhananjay Patankar, Vice President, Syngene, Dr Cyrus Karkaria, President, Biotechnology, Lupin, Dr Maharaj Sahib, Director, Wockhardt. The programme will also have Manish Kumar, CEO, National Skill Development Corporation and Ranjit Madan, CEO, LSSSDC.