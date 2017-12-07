ICT-BIRAC Biosimilar Workshop 2017 to be held in Mumbai

The five-day workshop will focus on practical hands-on training on characterisation of biosimilars
Institute of Chemical Technology will organise ICT-BIRAC Biosimilar Workshop 2017, which will be held in Mumbai from December 11 to 15, 2017. The programme will be conducted in partnership with BIRAC. The objective of the workshop is to provide hands on training to 20 candidates from academia and industry towards better understanding of experimental design and data interpretation of mAb aggregation during the development of biologics/biosimilar products.
The five-day workshop will focus on practical hands-on training on characterisation of biosimilars. The inspiration of this workshop is National Biopharma Mission recently launched by the Government of India and Skill India programme launched by the Prime Minister.
Experts from leading industries and academic like Biocon, Syngene, USV, Lupin, IPCA, Agilent, Malvern and IISc, IMTECH and BARC are likely to attend the event. Participants from Syngene, Stelis Biopharma, Sun Pharma, SPARC, Richcore Life Sciences, HiMedia, Advy Chemicals, BIT Mesra, DY Patil will join the training programme.