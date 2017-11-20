ICMR signs MoU with FICCI

H:TAC programme will be launched and will be implemented in partnership with the IC2 Institute at the University of Texas at Austin
The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has signed an MoU with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for Health Technology Accelerated Commercialization (H:TAC) Program. H:TAC will be implemented in partnership with the IC2 Institute at the University of Texas at Austin. Under the programme, FICCI and IC2 Institute will commercialise technologies developed by ICMR labs for the benefit of communities at large.
The programme will leverage the expertise and technical knowledge of ICMR scientists who have developed much needed affordable healthcare technologies. It will ensure market access for the already developed technologies of ICMR labs and it would accelerate the availability of advanced diagnosis, treatment, prevention and healthcare delivery, benefitting the health and welfare of every Indian citizen.
H:TAC will also build capacities for ICMR scientists by providing them training on technology commercialisation strategies and giving them an exposure on global best practices on innovation and commercialisation. The programme will take innovations from ICMR labs to not only Indian markets but global markets by providing handholding and business development support to ICMR scientists.
The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr Sanjaya Baru, Secretary General, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry; Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Secretary, DHR & Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research; Dr Sanjay Madhav Mehendale, Additional Director General ICMR; Ritu Dhillon IAAS, Sr Financial Advisor ICMR; Dr Chandershekhar, Scientist G & Head- Innovation & Translational Research, Intellectual Property Rights, ICMR and other eminent experts of ICMR.