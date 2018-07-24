Hyderabad to witness latest innovations in the pharma sector with PharmaLytica 2018

The event will also play a key role in establishing a unique drug safety ecosystem in India
UBM India, organisers of CPhI / P-MEC India, a global pharma trade show and conference, today announced the fifth edition of PharmaLytica 2018. The two-day event will be held at Hyderabad, the Bulk Drug capital of India, at the HITEX Exhibition Center on August 10 and 11, 2018.
PharmaLytica 2018 will enable the pharmaceutical community pick up on the latest industry trends, innovations and conduct business with analytical, laboratory, machinery, packaging and other allied industries. The expo is well supported by associations including Pharmexcil, Confederation of Indian Pharmaceutical Industry (CiPi) and Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association ( IDMA ).
In the current edition, PharmaLytica will witness the participation of over 150 exhibitors from across the country including notable industry players such as Kirloskar, Standard Group of Companies, Bry-Air Asia, Allyone Industries, Rotomark Innovations, Gandhi Automation, Mack Pharmatech, Autocal Solutions, Helios Concrew, S.K. Pharma Machinery, NPM Machinery, GMM Pfaudler, ELGI Equipments, First Source Lab, Apex Chromatography, among many others.
The event also comprises the PharmaLytica seminar, covering a number of insightful sessions and discussions on the latest industry trends. Some of these include subjects such as ‘A Smart Pharma Manufacturing for Operational Excellence; Latest in Pharmaceutical, Analytical & Lab’ ; ‘Technology Edge’ that will talk about the Importance of information in the pharmaceutical industry; ‘Cost-Quality Efficiency’; ‘Setting Quality Culture Parameters’ that will talk about challenges pertaining to quality culture articulation; ‘A distant view of Indian Pricing & Regulatory: US Perspective’; ‘Presentation of Case study on Pharmacoeconomics’, among others.
Speaking on the announcement of the fifth edition of PharmaLytica, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India said, “The expo and especially the conference within it, seeks to deepen understanding of the changing landscape in the sector to enable responses to marketplace trends. It will also play a key role in establishing a unique drug safety ecosystem in India”.
“By 2020, India is likely to be among the top three pharmaceutical markets by incremental growth and sixth largest market globally in absolute size. The pharma companies are making tremendous efforts to discover new drugs, increasing R&D expenditure, implementing technology and introducing new methodologies to improve quality of manufacturing. Our focus at PharmaLytica, would be to keep the companies abreast with innovations in the growing businesses of India’s pharma industry,” he further added.
Renowned as the pharmacy of the world, the Indian pharma economy has been lauded for its rapid growth in recent decades. The pharmaceutical sector was valued at US$ 33 billion in 2017. The country’s pharmaceutical industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.4 per cent over 2015–20 to reach US$ 55 billion. India’s pharmaceutical exports stood at US$ 17.27 billion in 2017-18 and are expected to reach US$ 20 billion by 2020.