Hovione Technology announces acquisition of global rights to new pulmonary inhaler device – the Papillon DPI

Hovione Technology has secured global rights to develop and commercialise a new ultra-affordable, multi-use blister-based dry powder inhaler patented by inventor Dr Klaus-Dieter Beller. The two parties will continue to collaborate on the inhaler, which will be marketed as the Papillon DPI.
The Papillon DPI is a single-part, blister-based, reusable inhaler of extreme simplicity, suitable for both chronic and acute treatments. It can accommodate a single or double blister configuration, enabling ultra-affordable drug therapies at global scale.
Papillon unlocks a paradigm shift for pharmaceutical companies developing new inhaled drugs: unit dose costs competitive to multi-dose inhalers at a fraction of the development cost and risk associated with complex devices.
Hovione Technology’s CEO Peter Villax said, “This is a strategic DPI development for Hovione Technology which emphasises our long-term commitment to offer market access to a portfolio of innovative inhalers that maximise simplicity of use, drug delivery performance and cost-effectiveness on a truly global scale. We are delighted to accelerate commercialisation of this innovative blister DPI”.