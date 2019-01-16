HITLAB Innovators Summit: India to be held in New Delhi on Feb 16, 2019

The summit will bring together leaders in health, tech, design, policy, and impact investing to discuss digital solutions for pressing health issues
The 5th annual HITLAB Innovators Summit: India will be held at Indian Institute of Technology – Delhi, on February 16, 2019. The summit will bring together leaders in health, tech, design, policy, and impact investing to discuss digital solutions for pressing health issues. This year’s theme is Empowering meaningful digital health innovation for India’s 1.3+ billion lives. Express Pharma is one of the media partners for the summit.
The HITLAB Innovators Summit will be an opportunity to network, collaborate, and exchange ideas with professionals across the industry. From voice-activated technologies and augmented reality to machine learning, artificial intelligence, blockchain, connected devices, assisted living, and personalised medicine, the cutting-edge ideas shared will represent innovative health strategies and opportunities with potential to transform the continuum of health and care in India.
Speakers who are likely to take part in the summit are Dr Deepak Agrawal, Professor, Neurosurgery & Gamma-Knife, All India Institute of Medical Sciences; Dr Shelly Batra, Co-founder & President, Operation ASHA; Ravi Ramaswamy, Sr Director & Head – Health Systems, Philips Innovation Campus, Prof Stan Kachnowski Chair, HITLAB; Probir Das, Chairman, Terumo Asia Pacific; Geeta Goel
Country Director ・India, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation; Prof MP Gupta, Dhananjaya Chair Professor & Head – Department of Management Studies,Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi; Dr SB Bhattacharyya, Former Head, Health Informatics, Tata Consultancy Services, Founder & CEO, Bhattacharyyas Clinical Records Research & Informatics; Prof Supten Sarbadhikari, Former Director, Centre for Health Informatics, National Health Portal, Founder, Director & CIO, InnovMedcare; Mohammed Ameel, Senior Consultant, Healthcare Technologies, National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC) – MoH&FW, Government of India and Devmalya Sarkar, Manager, HITLAB, India.