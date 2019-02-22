HiMedia Laboratories bags ‘Pride of Maharashtra Award’

Dr Gangadhar Motiram Warke, Founder and CMD, bagged recognition for translating research into biotech products applications for scientists and innovators
Maharashtra Industrial and Economic Development Association (MIEDA) gave away the ‘Pride of Maharashtra Award’ to HiMedia Laboratories under the category of ‘Best Company of The Year Award.’ MIEDA also honoured Dr Gangadhar Motiram Warke, Founder and CMD, in translating research into biotech products applications for scientists and innovators.
The award ceremony was held during the inauguration of the 5th Edition of ‘Maharashtra Economic Summit’ and 25th Foundation Day Function of MIEDA in Mumbai. The event was supported by Government of Maharashtra in association with SME Chamber of India.
‘Pride of Maharashtra Awards’ is a unique recognition to Enterprise, Institution, SMEs, and Individual for exceptional contribution towards industry, economy, society, state and nation building as well as exemplary achievements in related sector.
The event was also attended by Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, President, Global Research Alliance & Former Director General of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), Subhash Desai, Minister for Industry, Government of Maharashtra and Dr Lalit Kanodia, CMD, Datamatics Group of Companies.