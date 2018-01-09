Hilleman Laboratories partners with Future Vaccine Manufacturing Hub

Hilleman Laboratories to collaborate with Imperial College, London and other premier international bodies to manufacture low-cost vaccines
Hilleman Laboratories is partnering with the Future Vaccine Manufacturing Hub to manufacture low-cost vaccines in order to increase immunisation coverage across the globe. The hub is led by Imperial College, and also involves: The Universities of Bristol, Cambridge and Nottingham, and Cranfield; Clinical Biotechnology Centre; NHS Blood and Transplant; UK National Biologics Manufacturing Centre; Centre for Process Innovation; and National Institute for Biological Standards and Control. £10 million has been granted by the UK Department for Health, and will be managed by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC).
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Davinder Gill, CEO, Hilleman Laboratories said, “We are honoured with this collaboration, which will help us develop our competences through international partnerships. As a partner in manufacturing research projects, we are truly hoping that the hub will increase immunisation coverage around the globe and respond to disease outbreaks with safe and cost-effective vaccines. It will allow us to invest in innovation more effectively to explore high-quality vaccines and technologies.”
The hub will also collaborate with the developing countries vaccine manufacturing network for manufacturing projects in India, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Uganda and China. Integrated approaches that will be explored by researchers at the hub include the development of synthetic RNA vaccines which can be rapidly manufactured; the rapid production of yeast and bacterially-expressed particles that mimic components of pathogenic viruses and bacteria; and protein stabilisation to preserve vaccines at high temperatures, avoiding the need for refrigerated distribution and storage.